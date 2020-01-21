Ultimate Fighting Championship legend Conor McGregor on Monday saluted another battler who has overcome the odds.

“Phenomenal President,” McGregor tweeted in praise of President Donald Trump.

His tweet then inserted the image of a goat, shorthand for “Greatest of All Time.”

“Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy [feat]. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America,” McGregor said.

Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

Early stages of term also.

Incredible.

Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020

TRENDING: Teen cashier buys cop’s dessert. Couple behind cop throws fit, gets teen suspended

The Irish superstar was responding to Trump’s tweet celebrating low black unemployment as the practical realization of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s work to bring equality of opportunity to all Americans.

“It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!” Trump tweeted.

On Saturday, McGregor made his return to the UFC after a break of more than three years and defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in only 40 seconds at UFC 246.

The president saluted McGregor on his victory.

“Congratulations on your big @UFC WIN!” Trump tweeted.

McGregor’s support of Trump made Twitter take notice.

Wow literally the first athlete/celebrity that had the guts to praise trump ! Thank you 🙏 — david (@daveyyyyyyyyyyy) January 21, 2020

Mcgregor just KO’d the libs — Colby Covington Fan Club (@vibfun239) January 21, 2020

Donald Trump will KO Impeachment!

🇺🇸🇮🇪 — Smussie Gillette (@SmussieGillette) January 21, 2020

Real recognize real! This made my day and a big congrats on your win last weekend Conor. — Mason (@BelbotMason) January 21, 2020

In a 2017 interview with GQ, McGregor spoke out about the anti-Trump protests that marked the president’s election in 2016.

“I feel you’re in charge of your own situation. When you start blaming others for your situation, like I see all these people screaming at these politicians, and I was like, ‘It’s the wrong mindset!'” he said.

McGregor said then that critics should do what they want instead of attacking others.

“People like to blame others,” he said. “I think a person should just look at their own situation, look around them, find out what they wish to do, and seek and go and do that. And that’s it. …

“Everybody’s just pointing at him, and I don’t know. Rather than putting your energy into pointing the finger at somebody else, figure out what it is you need to do and do it, and do it right, and get it done, and get your situation right.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.