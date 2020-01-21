Ultimate Fighting Championship superstar Conor McGregor blew up the internet on Monday with a tweet praising and admiring President Donald Trump.

The Irish fighter sent the tweet on the Monday following his big fight against Donald Cerrone, which he won in 40 seconds.

Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

Early stages of term also.

Incredible.

Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020

McGregor responded to a tweet from President Trump about Martin Luther King Day, saying that he is a “phenomenal president” and “quite possibly the USA [goat emoji].” GOAT is slang for “greatest of all time.”

“Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America,” McGregor added.

The fighting legend has nearly eight million followers on the platform. His tweet at the president gained over 17,000 retweets and nearly 79,000 “likes” in just twelve hours.

McGregor wasn’t always a fan of the president, he previously had harsh words for Trump after he tweeted Rounda Rousey was “not a nice person” and was glad she lost her fight during the 2016 primaries. She had endorsed Bernie Sanders at the time.

Trump also has the support of UFC President Dana White, who spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Trump has not yet responded publicly to the praise.

The post UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Sings Trump’s Praises, Calls Him a ‘Phenomenal President’ appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.