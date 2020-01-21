HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – There’s a heavy police presence at Antonio Brown’s residence Tuesday evening, and multiple reports believe it’s linked to a battery on his property.

The Hollywood Police Department told CBS4 News that they are interviewing witnesses and will be releasing information soon.

“The cops have been at this house a lot lately,” said neighbor Kathy Capuano. “Last week the cops were here, something with his baby mama, we’re not really sure.”

According to TMZ, a police source said Brown has been accused of felony battery and burglary. TMZ’s source said it stems from an incident with a driver who works for a moving company.

CBS4’s Hank Tester reports the large moving van departed, followed by a bevvy of police cruisers.

According to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, the Hollywood police were investigating Brown for possible battery at his home. Wolfe went on to report that a source told ESPN it’s not believed to be a domestic situation.

“I don’t want my kids to be seeing famous athletes causing trouble, so as a parent that bothers me,” a neighbor said in regards to Tuesday’s incident.

The Hollywood Police Department, which has responded to three incidents involving Brown in the past three months, recently cut ties with Brown following an outburst aimed at officers responding to a domestic dispute.

Brown, who recorded the encounter on his phone and posted it on Instagram, was screaming at Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of three of his children, to get off his property.

Brown could be heard accusing Kyriss, who was there to pick up the kids for school, of trying to steal his Bentley.

Kyriss was allegedly evicted from the house and was only allowed to be there to take the children.

When police arrived, Brown became irate when officers tried to get a good grasp on the situation.

As a result of the profanity-laced tirade, which includes a staggering 14 f-bombs in the first 21 seconds of video, the department said Brown is no longer welcome as a benefactor and volunteer with the PAL youth football team.

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, reportedly dropped him until Brown can seek counsel.