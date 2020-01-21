U.S. health authorities have upgraded a travel warning for China on Jan. 21 after they confirmed the first case of a viral pneumonia that first broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The patient is a man in his 30s living in Washington state’s Snohomish County, north of Seattle. He returned to Seattle in mid-January after visiting Wuhan, where the virus first began to spread in December 2019. Chinese authorities said the virus has claimed six lives to date.

The man visited the doctor on Jan. 19 and is currently “very healthy” but being kept in isolation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On Jan. 21, the agency upgraded its precaution levels for traveling to China from level one to level two on a three-tier scale, warning travelers to exercise “enhanced precautions.” The third level would caution people to “avoid nonessential travel.”

The CDC didn’t provide details on how easily the disease can spread from one person to another, but noted they are tracking down anyone who had close contact with the patient since his return.

Heightened Concerns

The CDC also said on Jan. 21 that they are going to implement screening measures at two more airports—Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the Chicago O’Hare International Airport—for passengers directly flying from Wuhan. The agency also has set up an emergency operation center to coordinate the shipment of biological samples from suspected patients for lab testing, to ensure that results can come out by the following day.

Such screening measures were first implemented at three major international airports—New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, and San Francisco International Airport—on Jan. 17. These airports see the largest volume of passengers from Wuhan; a total of 1,200 passengers have gone through the screenings so far. Authorities haven’t yet found anyone exhibiting symptoms in those airports.

The illness is caused by a new kind of coronavirus, a type of pathogen that causes diseases ranging from the common cold to SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

CDC officials said they are working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Department of Transportation to redirect passengers flying from Wuhan to the five airports that are currently screening for the disease.

Nancy Messonnier, director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said the agency is taking a “very aggressive public health response strategy.”

She added that the agency is currently in “active conversations” about vaccines and diagnostics for the Wuhan virus.

Global Alarm

As of Jan. 21 in Wuhan, the number of viral pneumonia patients in China had reached 319, with 270 from the province of Hubei, where Wuhan is the capital.

More cases were reported in nine other regions across the country, including Henan, Sichuan, Shandong, and Zhejiang provinces, and in the cities of Tianjin and Chongqing.

Wuhan health authorities recently began requiring increased restrictions on vehicles coming in and out of the city. Tour groups are no longer allowed to arrange trips to areas outside Wuhan, while private vehicles go through random checks for livestock or wild animals, according to Chinese state media.

Taiwan also reported its first confirmed case on Jan. 21, adding to international cases found in South Korea, Thailand, and Japan.

North Korea also plans to temporarily ban foreign tourists due to the worsening outbreak, according to the Chinese adventure travel company Young Pioneer Tours. The vast majority of tourists in North Korea come from China.

The tour company told Reuters on Jan. 21 that the North Korean government is closing off its borders until the viral disease is “well under control.”

The World Health Organization announced that it would hold an emergency meeting on Jan. 22 regarding how to respond to the outbreak.

The mounting anxiety affected regional markets. China’s onshore yuan fell 0.6 percent, its biggest daily drop since Aug. 26, 2019, while airline and travel stocks fell across the region.

European shares also slipped, with luxury goods firms particularly hard-hit, due to worries about weaker demand from Chinese consumers.

Projections

Experts suspect the actual extent of the outbreak to be much worse than Chinese officials are reporting.

A study led by Gabriel Leung, dean of the University of Hong Kong’s medical school, estimated that more than 1,300 people in Wuhan could already have been infected, based on a statistical model that extrapolated from international cases confirmed from Jan. 1 to 17.

The researchers said their model used a similar method to a Jan. 17 study by the Imperial College of London, which placed the estimate at around 1,700.

Reuters contributed to this report.