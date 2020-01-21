The Biden campaign released a video Tuesday night featuring their Rapid Response Director Andrew Bates drinking beer in a barroom and swearing like a politician while defending Joe and Hunter Biden from accusations of corruption in their dealings with Ukraine. The video was released to coincide with the start of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump over his efforts to get Ukraine to investigate the Bidens’ role in alleged Ukraine corruption.

The video does not explain why it was ethical and proper for the son of the sitting vice president of the United States to get a high paying job at the Ukraine gas firm Burisma for which he was not qualified after he was kicked out of the Navy for drugs while his father was in charge of U.S.-Ukraine policy.

Also missing is video of Joe Biden bragging about his quid pro quo threat to Ukraine.

Take a seat, grab yourself a drink, and listen to our campaign’s Rapid Response Director @AndrewBatesNC explain what really happened in Ukraine. #TeamJoe pic.twitter.com/y82fcTGNvK — Team Joe ⛄️(Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) January 21, 2020

Trump campaign video with ‘quid pro Joe’ clip posted for balance:

The Daily Beast reports the Biden video is part of a response months in the planning.

Team Biden’s Been Prepping for Impeachment Smears for Months; The campaign is unveiling a fact-checking video as part of a broader communications effort to guard against President Trump’s attacks.

Bottoms up!

The post Video: Beer Drinking Biden Campaign Spokesman in Profane Barroom Defense of Joe and Hunter Biden Ukraine Corruption Accusations appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.