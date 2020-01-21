In a new campaign ad aimed at Iowa caucus-goers Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., says she is the candidate President Donald Trump fears most.

The ad features video clips of commentators from CNN and MSNBC saying Trump is afraid of Warren becoming the Democratic presidential nominee and taking him on in November.

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell delivers the ad’s title line: “He fears Elizebeth Warren most.”

The ad was posted on Twitter by the Warren campaign’s Iowa branch.

“He’s done everything he can for the wealthy and well-connected,” Warren says in the ad. “I’m Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message, because I’m going to beat him and be a president who works for you.”

The Iowa caucuses are Feb. 3, and Warren currently is running second to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., according to a Des Moines Register/CNN poll.

The two far-left leaning candidates have sparred recently, including over a private conversation the two had in December 2018 in which Warren claims Sanders told her a woman could not win the presidency in 2020. Sanders has denied making the statement.

The two sparred over it Jan. 14 at the final debate before the caucuses, with Warren telling Sanders afterward he called her a liar on national television. He responded she had done the same to him.

Both are among current senators running for president having to spend time in Washington as jurors for Trump’s impeachment trial. Other candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden, are hoping for a boost by their absence on the campaign trail.