On Tuesday, White House advisor Ivanka Trump was confronted by aggressive CNN reporter and avid self-promoter Jim Acosta at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Mr. Acosta rushed Ivanka as she was coming down a flight of stairs at the forum. “Your father’s impeachment trial is today, what are your thoughts?” he questioned the eldest Trump daughter. “Any comment on your father’s impeachment trial?”

Ivanka brushed off Acosta and walked around him. As she continued on her walk, Acosta can be heard repeating his questions concerning impeachment.

Acosta quickly commented on the interaction via Twitter: “Ivanka Trump declines to comment to [CNN] on her father’s impeachment trial as it gets underway. #WEF2020.”

Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka’s eldest brother, jumped in to defend his sister and ridicule Acosta.

“Why should she give a comment to one of the most dishonest reporters in all of Washington???” she quote-tweeted Acosta’s post via Twitter.

Acosta had his hard press pass temporarily revoked in 2018 after he physically pushed back against a young female White House intern trying to grab the communal mic.

“I’ve just been denied entrance to the [White House]. Secret Service just informed me I cannot enter the [White House] grounds for my 8pm hit,” Acosta posted at the time.

Then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a statement on the matter: “President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his administration,” she said. “We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern.”

“This conduct is absolutely unacceptable. It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter’s colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question. President Trump has given the press more access than any president in history,” added Sanders.

Acosta has sparked issues with President Donald Trump on numerous occasions. Just last week, for example, the president told the reporter to be “quiet” after continuous interruptions.

The Daily Wire reported: “President Trump spoke to reporters who were asking him about Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who claims Trump was aware of efforts to get information about rival presidential candidates. In the process, CNN’s Jim Acosta, as per his usual style, kept interrupting Trump, at which point Trump looked at him and shut him down, saying sternly, ‘Quiet.’”

After Acosta interrupted Trump at least three times, the president looked directly at the reporter and told him, “Quiet.”

In a post published Monday, Ivanka said she was attending the Davos forum on behalf of the White House.

“Headed to Davos to call on the world’s largest employers to sign our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers and join us in unleashing the potential of our people and accelerating the historic wave of opportunity, wage growth and job creation in the United States,” she announced.

In December, Ivanka “touted the administration’s recent success in securing a new federal employee paid leave policy,” The Daily Wire reported.

