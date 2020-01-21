President Trump’s impeachment trial will officially begin in the Senate on Tuesday afternoon. The Senate will vote on a resolution that sets up the rules, including how long the proceedings will last and how long everyone will have to speak.

The rules resolution — unveiled by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) late Monday — provides House managers and Trump’s legal team the same number of hours to make their opening arguments as in President Clinton’s impeachment trial, but allows for those arguments to be made in fewer days. McConnell’s proposal also doesn’t automatically admit House evidence into the Senate trial.

Democrats have criticized the resolution as an attempt to push the debate over impeachment into the early morning hours and out of the public spotlight.

The impeachment trial in the Senate begins at 1 p.m.