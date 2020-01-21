In the Senate impeachment trial Tuesday, the president’s attorneys used a minimum of words in making their cogent arguments – and some good old-fashioned hardball – as the made a mockery of the House managers.

The White House attorneys used less than a quarter of the time permitted to House managers to respond to pleas for getting the Senate to allow them some additional firepower.

The answer was clear – not a chance.

“Senator (Chuck) Schumer said earlier today that the eyes of the founders are on these proceedings,” White House attorney Jay Sekulow told the senators. “Indeed, that’s true, but it is the heart of the Constitution that governs these proceedings. What we just heard, from Manager (Adam) Schiff – courts have no role, privileges don’t apply, what happened in the past, we should just ignore.”

I quickly found a way to enjoy the hearings: Watch them selectively. Stay tuned only to all the president’s men.

“In fact, Manager Schiff just said, ‘try to summarize my colleague’s defense of the president.’ He said it not in those words, of course, which is not the first time Mr. Schiff has put words into transcripts that did not exist. Mr. Schiff also talked about a trifecta. I’ll give you a trifecta. During the proceedings that took place before the [House] Judiciary Committee. The president was denied the right to cross-examine witnesses. The president was denied the right to access evidence, and the president was denied the right to have counsel present at hearings. That’s a trifecta – a trifecta that violates the Constitution of the United States,” Sekulow said.

He also took off on the report of Robert Mueller.

“One manager said that it is you that are on trial – the Senate,” the president’s attorney said. “He also said that – and others did – that you’re not capable of abiding by your oath, and then we had the invocation of the ghost of the Mueller report. I know something about that report. It came up empty on the issue of collusion with Russia. There was no obstruction. In fact, the Mueller report, contrary to what these managers say today, came to the exact opposite conclusions of what they say. Let me quote from the House impeachment report, at page 16, ‘Although President Trump has at times invoked the notion of due process, an impeachment trial, an impeachment inquiry is not a criminal trial and should not be confused with it,'” Sekulow said.

“Believe me, what has taken place in these proceedings is not to be confused with due process, because due process demands, and the Constitution requires that fundamental fairness and due process – we’re hearing a lot about due process – due process is designed to protect the person accused.”

Choosing their words carefully, Pat Cipollone and Patrick Philbin were there to provide a helping hand to Sekulow.

“Let’s remember how we all got here,” Cipollone said. “They made false allegations about a telephone call. The president of the United States declassified that telephone call and released it to the public. How’s that for transparency?”

The bottom line for the Democrats in 2020 is keeping the Trump presidency off the ballot.

“It’s buried in the small print of their ridiculous articles of impeachment.” said Cipollone. “They want to remove President Trump from the ballot. They won’t tell you that. They don’t have the guts to say it directly, but that’s exactly what they’re here to do.”