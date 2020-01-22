The attorneys general from 21 states are urging the Senate to reject the impeachment articles against President Donald Trump.

The comments from the Republican attorneys general came in a letter submitted to the Senate Wednesday morning. The letter was obtained by Fox News.

“If the Senate does not reject the politically-motivated, manufactured theories upon which the impeachment articles are based, the House will be emboldened to base future impeachment efforts upon the same vague, boundless, and destructive theories, the letter said.

“Indeed, because congressional precedents establishing the contours of impeachable conduct are wholly insulated from judicial review, it is imperative that the Senate’s basis for rejecting the articles against President Trump be clear for future generals.

“We, therefore, urge the Senate to reject the Articles of Impeachment.”

And the letter noted: “If not expressly repudiated by the Senate, the theories animating both Articles will set a precedent that is entirely contrary to the framers’ design and ruinous to the most important governmental structure protections contained in our Constitution: the separation of powers.”

The attorneys general maintained impeachment shouldn’t be a “partisan response to one party losing an election.”

And their letters said if Trump is removed from office it will nullify “the votes of millions of citizens.”

Signing the letter were the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.