An abortion protester briefly interrupted the Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday.

The man appeared to try to burst into the public gallery overlooking the chamber before being quickly dragged out.

He could be overheard yelling for several minutes on the third floor of the Capitol a slew of abortion and impeachment-related phrases including “dismiss the charges,” “impeachment,” “abortion,” while also calling Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocratic senator blasts ‘draconian’ press restrictions during impeachment trial Feds seek 25-year sentence for Coast Guard officer accused of targeting lawmakers, justices Clinton: McConnell’s rules like ‘head juror colluding with the defendant to cover up a crime’ MORE (D-N.Y.) “the devil.”

The disruption came more than five hours after the impeachment trial started on Wednesday. House managers are currently making their arguments in support of convicting and removing Trump from office.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesSenate rejects subpoenaing Mulvaney to testify in impeachment trial Jeffries: Even Nixon didn’t block White House aides from testifying White House appoints GOP House members to advise Trump’s impeachment team MORE (D-N.Y.) was speaking on the floor describing President Trump Donald John TrumpRouhani says Iran will never seek nuclear weapons Trump downplays seriousness of injuries in Iran attack after US soldiers treated for concussions Trump says Bloomberg is ‘wasting his money’ on 2020 campaign MORE’s July 25 phone call where he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to help investigate former Vice President Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Jeffries appeared to make a quip as the protester was removed, telling senators before turning to the description of the call, “And the scripture says for the Lord loves justice and will not abandon his faithful ones.”

Chief Justice John Roberts then called for order: “There will be order. The sergeant at arms will restore order in the gallery.”

— Corrects previous version of the story to note Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was speaking on the floor when the protester interrupted the trial