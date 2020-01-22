U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the congressman known for falsely claiming for years he had evidence of Trump campaign 2016 collusion with Russia, and author of a statement in the congressional record he fabricated and claimed the president said, has gone off the deep end this time, says radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh.

In fact, he undermined American democracy by saying the results of elections cannot be trusted, and describing the Americans who vote in those elections as too stupid to make such decisions.

“He actually said it. The son of a … actually said it,” Limbaugh said on Wednesday.

He was reacting to Schiff’s opening speech in a campaign by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to impeach President Trump in which the representative Trump calls “Pencil Neck” said, “An attempt to use the powers of the presidency to cheat in an election for precisely this reason, the president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box.”

Explained Limbaugh, “Meaning we can’t wait for the American people to decide because you people don’t know enough to throw the guy out. The Democrats have to be in charge of this. Your vote doesn’t count anymore.”

Fox News reported that Schiff claimed that President Trump “attempt[ed] to use the powers of the presidency to cheat in an election.”

The Democrats, through their impeachment, also are trying to remove President Trump from the 2020 ballot, and many commentators have pointed out that’s likely the only way he would not win re-election.

“The president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won,” Schiff claimed.

The president, reacting to the Democrats’ impeachment agenda from Davos, Switzerland, where he participated in an economic forum, was direct in his criticism.

“These are major sleazebags. It’s a total hoax. It’s a disgrace.”

Fox explained, “The House impeachment managers argue that Trump used his official powers to pressure Ukraine to interfere in the U.S. presidential election for his personal political gain, and then attempted to cover up his scheme by obstructing Congress’s investigation into his misconduct.”

But the facts are that Trump was calling for details about well-known allegations of corruption in Ukraine, likely involving Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. It was Hunter who was being paid $83,000 a month to be on the board of gas company Burisma.

And it was Joe Biden, the point man for Barack Obama’s Ukraine policy, on camera boasting publicly about threatening Ukrainian officials with the loss of American aid if they did not fire a prosecutor looking into corruption at Burisma, and possibly involving Hunter Biden.

Limbaugh said, “Folks, in a normal and sane world, Adam Schiff would have just stepped in it. … He said, ‘We cannot trust the ballot box.’ Now, where do you start with this?”

He pointed out that FBI special counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated Russian collusion claims made by Democrats, released other indictments against other defendants.

Specifically, there were “the 11 Russian cyber troll farmers for doing, you know, chicanery on Facebook and all this other stuff.”

In that announcement, Mueller confirmed, “There’s nothing in these indictments that shows one vote was changed because of the actions of the accused. There is nothing in these indictments that suggests the outcome all of a single election was changed because of the actions of those indicted in this indictment.”

“And yet,” said Limbaugh, “the Democrat Party persists in lying to the American people. I told you that these people ought to be held accountable. They have done more to corrupt the honor and integrity of American elections than anything the Russians could have done had they succeeded.”

The Democrats’ actions, he said, “have made sure everybody doubts every election result they lose. When they lose, the Russians did it, Trump did it, what have you. They’re already accusing Trump of tampering with the 2020 election.”

Schiff, he said, “is lying through his teeth.”

And exhibiting, “the height of irresponsibility.”

He continued, “Schiff is attempting to influence your most sacred right, i.e., to vote. ‘Threatened our national security, withholding critical aid from a partner on the front lines in the war with Russia.’ No, Schiff. You and Obama did that. Ukraine got their aide, and they got more than they bargained for.”

So what does Limbaugh think about Schiff?

“This guy is not altogether sane. I think this guy is rivaling Antonio Brown to me in being just off center.”