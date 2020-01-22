House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) may have mischaracterized new “evidence” he wants presented in the Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump according to a new report, adding to an existing list of occasions where the congressman has been discredited after making assertions against the president.

What are the details?

Politico reported Tuesday that in a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) a week ago, Schiff wrote that Lev Parnas — an associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani — “continued to try to arrange a meeting with [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenksy” providing a text exchange in which Parnas told Giuliani, “trying to get us mr Z.”

But an unredacted version of the supplemental documentation obtained by Politico, the outlet says, shows the cited reference to ‘Mr. Z” was referring to Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Ukrainian gas firm Burisma—not to President Zelensky.

Burisma is the company that has been the subject of several corruption probes by Ukrainian authorities, and its employment of Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, has been an issue House Democrats have dismissed as irrelevant to the impeachment efforts against President Trump.

Politico referred to Schiff’s mischaracterization as “a possible error the GOP will likely criticize as another example of the Democrats’ rushed effort to impeach President Donald Trump.”

The “possible error” by Schiff is also another example of the congressman being discredited.

The California Democrat claimed repeatedly prior to the finalization of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 that there was “ample evidence” that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. Of course, the report concluded that there was no evidence of collusion on the part of the Trump campaign.

After President Trump released the transcript of a phone call between himself and President Zelensky last year in an attempt to show he was innocent of the allegations House Democrats alleged were grounds for impeachment, Schiff delivered his own fictional version of what President Trump said in the call as part of his opening statement at a House Intelligence Committee hearing.

Schiff later called his fabricated rendition “a parody.”

On Tuesday, arguing as a House impeachment manager on the Senate floor, Schiff asserted President Zelensky was afraid to admit Democrats’ claims that he was pressured by President Trump to re-up an investigation into Burisma and the Bidens. Once again, Schiff delivered a “parody,” this time of what he believes Zelensky would say. President Zelensky has said he did not feel pressured by President Trump.

Anything else?

Republican Congressman Jim Jordan (Ohio) reacted to Politico’s report by tweeting, “@RepAdamSchiff produced erroneous information as evidence to support his impeachment sham. Just another example of Schiff misleading the American people.”