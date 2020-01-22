Joe BidenJoe BidenSanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Trump says impeachment lawyers were ‘really good’ MORE told a CBS reporter to “calm down” after he asked the former vice president why he had attacked Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Trump on Clinton’s Sanders comments: ‘She’s the one that people don’t like’ MORE (I-Vt.), a top rival of Biden’s for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“Yesterday, you said you accepted Bernie’s apology, now you’re attacking him,” said Ed O’Keefe, the veteran reporter covering the 2020 presidential campaign for the network. “Why are you doing that? Why wasn’t his apology enough, Mr. Vice President? Why attack Sanders?”

After the last question, Biden, who had been ready to leave the press area, turned back to O’Keefe with a wide-eyed expression and walked back toward him.

“Why, why, why, why, why, why, why?” Biden said, waving his hands toward O’Keefe and bending toward him slightly.

“You’re getting nervous, man. Calm down, it’s OK!” Biden said, putting his hands gently on O’Keefe’s shoulder.

“He apologized for saying I was corrupt, he didn’t say anything about whether or not I was telling the truth about Social Security,” Biden then states, as O’Keefe recorded the conversation.

Biden proceeded to give the reporter a soft tap with his fist before leaving the area.

Biden and Sanders have been battling over Social Security and an op-ed by a supporter of Sanders who called Biden corrupt. Sanders apologized for the op-ed, but his campaign has pressed forward with its argument that Biden had supported efforts to cut Social Security. Biden says he had only supported efforts to fix Social Security.

Earlier Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Biden accused Sanders and his campaign of taking statements he’d made about Social Security decades ago out of context.

“I find it amazing that we go back and look at statements and many of them, most of them [are] taken out of context of 10, 30, 35 years ago,” Biden told co-hosts Joe Scarborough Charles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughControversial radio host Don Imus dies at 79 Scarborough: ‘Teflon Joe’ Biden weathering storm amid Warren’s ‘political bleeding’ Richard Haass to Scarborough: Thursday ‘one of Donald Trump’s best days as president’ MORE and Mika Brzezinski Mika Emilie BrzezinskiBrzezinski on Sanders-Warren: Someone isn’t telling the truth Scarborough to GOP: ‘What job is worth selling your political soul over?’ Mika Brzezinski: Buttigieg’s ‘age and experience’ may explain fade in Iowa poll MORE.

“It’s like me going back and pointing out how Bernie voted against the Brady Bill five times while I was trying to get it passed when he was in the House, or how he voted to protect gun manufacturers,” he continued. “He’s made up for that, he’s indicated that was [the] past.”

Biden and Sanders are running neck and neck in Iowa with the Hawkeye State’s caucuses less two weeks away.