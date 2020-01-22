House Democrats contend that calls for the testimony of Hunter Biden in the impeachment trial of President Trump would only fuel debunked conspiracy theories.

Joe Biden’s campaign, in fact, dispatched last week an extraordinary memo imploring news media to dismiss as “conspiracy theory” the allegations of corruption surrounding his son Hunter’s profiting from a Ukrainian firm while his father was President Obama’s point man for Ukraine policy.

The White House argues that Hunter Biden’s testimony could help establish its claim that President Trump had a legitimate public interest when he asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to “look into” the matter.

Democrats insist the request amounted to coercing a foreign power, through the threat of withholding critical U.S. taxpayer-funded aid, to smear a political opponent for his own personal gain.

But investigative reporter John Solomon contends the claims in the Biden campaign memo don’t match the facts.

Biden campaign aides Kate Bedingfield and Tony Blinken warned reporters that media would serve as “enablers of misinformation,” asserting there is no evidence that the former vice president’s or Hunter Biden’s conduct raised any concern.

The aides contended that when Joe Biden publicly boasted of threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aide if Ukraine’s president didn’t fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin that an investigation into Hunter Biden’s firm Burisma was “dormant.”

But Solomon argues the memo omits critical impeachment testimony and other evidence.

He lays out the facts:

Joe Biden admitted to forcing Shokin’s firing in March 2016.

Biden is on video boasting in a 2018 panel discussion at a 2018 Council on Foreign Policy event that he threatened in March 2016 to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid to Kiev if then-Ukraine’s president Petro Poroshenko didn’t immediately fire Shokin.

Shokin’s prosecutors were actively investigating Burisma when he was fired.

Official files released by the Ukrainian prosecutor generals office show substantial investigative activity in the weeks just before Joe Biden forced Shokin’s firing. The investigation of Burisma, which paid Biden more than $3 million, began in 2014. In February 2016, Latvian law enforcement alerted Ukrainian prosecutors to several payments from Burisma to American accounts as “suspicious.” Some of the payments were to Hunter Biden’s firm.

Shokin told both Solomon and ABC News that just before he was fired under pressure from Joe Biden, he was making plans to interview Hunter Biden.

Burisma’s lawyers in 2016 were pressing U.S. and Ukrainian authorities to end the corruption investigations.

Burisma’s main U.S. lawyer John Buretta acknowledged in a February 2017 interview with a Ukraine newspaper that the company remained under investigation in 2016.

An open-records lawsuit unveiled documents showing the Burisma legal team invoked Hunter Biden’s name when it pressured the State Department in February 2016 to end the corruption allegations against the firm.

Solomon also points out that immediately after Joe Biden succeeded in getting Shokin fired, Burisma’s lawyers sought to meet with his successor to settle the case.

There is substantial evidence Joe Biden and his office knew about the Burisma probe and his son’s role as a board member.

The New York Times reported in December 2015 that the Burisma investigation was ongoing and Hunter Biden’s role in the company was undercutting Joe Biden’s campaign against Ukrainian corruption.

Significantly, the article quoted the vice president’s office, indicating Joe Biden was aware of the Burisma investigation and his son’s role in the company.

And despite Joe Biden’s claim to the contrary, Hunter Biden acknowledged in an interview that he had discussed his Burisma job with his father.

Hunter said his father hoped the younger Biden knew what he was doing.

Solomon also cites State Department documents showing officials were concerned that Hunter Biden’s position was an apparent conflict of interest.

Federal ethics rules requires government officials to avoid taking policy actions affecting close relatives.

The Office of Government Ethics states: “The impartiality rule requires an employee to consider appearance concerns before participating in a particular matter if someone close to the employee is involved as a party to the matter.”

State Department officials testified the Bidens’ dealings in Ukraine created the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent testified in public in the House impeachment investigation he was so concerned about Burisma’s corrupt reputation that he blocked a project the State Department had with Burisma and tried to warn Joe Biden’s office about the apparent conflict of interest.

Former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovich agreed the Bidens’ role “could raise the appearance of a conflict of interest.”

Hunter Biden acknowledged he may have obtained his Burisma job only because of his last name.

He told ABC News last summer it might have been a “mistake” to serve on the Burisma board, admitting that “there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn’t Biden.”

Ukraine law enforcement reopened the Burisma investigation in early 2019, well before Trump mentioned the matter to Volodymyr Zelensky.

Four months before Trump and Zelensky’s July 25 phone call — independent of Trump or his lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s legal work — the Ukrainian anti-corruption organization NABU officially reopened the investigation into Burisma and its founder.

It was Joe Biden and the Obama administration that helped start the NABU, which recommended the reopening of the Burisma probe in February 2019 because of new evidence uncovered by detectives.