In January 2018 President Donald Trump became the first sitting US president to address the March for Life today in Washington DC.



After his speech the president greeted visitors at the White House who came to listen to his historic address on Friday.

The March for Life is an annual rally protesting both the practice and legality of abortion, held in Washington, D.C. on or around the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision which was issued in 1974 by the United States Supreme Court decriminalizing abortion.

“The March for Life is a movement born out of love,” President Trump says. “You love every child born and unborn because you believe that every life is sacred, that every child is a precious gift from God.” https://t.co/8ANEdK5fMS pic.twitter.com/rNlMVQSEBf — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 19, 2018

President Trump also addressed the 2019 March for Life in Washington DC.

This year President Trump will attend the March for Life in person.

President Donald Trump will be the first US President to EVER attend the annual March for Life.

BREAKING NEWS: President Trump Will Attend March for Life in Person, First President Ever to Join Pro-Lifers Thank you President @realDonaldTrumphttps://t.co/ofWzz6F3wZ — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 22, 2020

