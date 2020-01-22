Jan. 22 (UPI) — Billy Eichner has been selected to portray journalist Matt Drudge in FX’s American Crime Story Season 3.

The third season, titled Impeachment: American Crime Story, will explore former President Bill Clinton‘s impeachment trial and the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Drudge famously broke the news that Clinton was having an affair with Lewinsky on his website The Drudge Report.

Eichner joins a cast that includes Clive Owen as Clinton, Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. Lewinsky is serving as a producer.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is based on author Jeffrey Toobin‘s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

Sarah Burgess is penning the project and executive producing along with Ryan Murphy.

Eichner, best known for Billy on the Street and for voicing Timon in Disney‘s remake of The Lion King, previously starred in Season 7 and Season 8 of Murphy’s American Horror Story.