Boeing has halted production on the troubled 737 Max fleet. Internal issues including software problems and questionable safety features with the 737 Max led to two crashes that took the lives of all passengers and crew on board.

According to a local news report, Boeing has stopped the production of the 737 Max fleet. The manufacturer 400 737 Max planes completed and ready for delivery to major airlines around the world, but aviation regulators around the globe were forced to ground the 737 Max after two fatal crashes claimed a total of 346 lives.

In a statement, Boeing said that it believes the 737 Max will be cleared for commercial use by the middle of 2020. Boeing officials said that is timeline forecast is “informed by our experience to date with the certification process. It is subject to our ongoing attempts to address known schedule risks and further developments that may arise in connection with the certification process. It also accounts for the rigorous scrutiny that regulatory authorities are rightly applying at every step of their review of the 737 MAX’s flight control system.”

Despite Boeing’s claims, the FAA has refused to comment on its certification process. Regardless of the FAA’s unclear timeline, Boeing claims that they are primarily focused now on returning the 737 Max fleet to the air.

“Returning the Max safely to service is our number one priority, and we are confident that will happen,” Boeing said in the statement. “We acknowledge and regret the continued difficulties that the grounding of the 737 Max has presented to our customers, our regulators, our suppliers, and the flying public.”

Breitbart News reported on Tuesday that Boeing is seeking $10 billion in loans to help recover from the losses associated with the 737 Max crisis.

