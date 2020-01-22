A New York teen has stated a Change.org petition to move Super Bowl Sunday to Saturday.

“I’d like for the Super Bowl to be on Saturdays because of schools are not open the next day, no school the next morning, no work,” Frankie Ruggieri, 16, of Avon, N.Y., told ABC-7 in Buffalo, N.Y. “Might as well make it Saturday.”

The petition has over 11,000 signatures as of Wednesday night.

Other Change.org petitions are circulating to declare Monday a national holiday.

The movie “Concussion,” starring actor Will Smith famously declared Sunday is already one:

“The NFL owns a day of the week; the same day the church used to own. Now, it’s there’s.”