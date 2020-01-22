Canadian trans activist Jessica Yaniv, who gained infamy for filing human rights complaints against estheticians that refused to wax their male genitalia, has been arrested for assaulting Rebel Media reporter Keean Bexte.

Yaniv was caught on camera earlier this month repeatedly punching Bexte for filming them.

Though Yaniv is now free, they reportedly spent time behind bars and are facing up to five years in prison if convicted on the assault charges.

“Any second that Yaniv is behind bars is a benefit to the community he haunts. I am eager for him to be found guilty of assault. Punching people is wrong, and I’m glad he’s not getting away with it,” Bexte told the Gateway Pundit.

Bexte has also confirmed that he is filing a civil action against the controversial activist.

Speaking to The Gateway Pundit following the assault, Bexte said, “I wish I wasn’t punched in the head, obviously – but if this gets this predator behind bars, I’ll take it.”

“Yaniv is a threat to kids, to immigrants, to journalists – he should be in jail for a thousand reasons, and it looks like that might finally happen. Thank god,” Bexte added.

J. Yaniv just punched me in the back of the head. Just spoke to police. Luckily there are two security cameras directly overhead at the courthouse. I need an advil. pic.twitter.com/3hfm2CfYhq — Keean Bexte 🇨🇦🇸🇪 (@TheRealKeean) January 14, 2020

In the alarming footage of the assault on Bexte, Yaniv can be seen physically assaulting the reporter and following him while demanding that he get away from her.

Following the incident, Bexte tweeted the video and wrote, “J. Yaniv just punched me in the back of the head. Just spoke to police. Luckily there are two security cameras directly overhead at the courthouse. I need an advil.”

YANIV UPDATE: Criminal investigation confirmed, assault charges expected, civil action being filed. Yaniv may be behind bars for up to 5 years. Full story at https://t.co/JmNsKMvAB5 pic.twitter.com/hTqdeZx2Xv — Keean Bexte 🇨🇦🇸🇪 (@TheRealKeean) January 16, 2020

“Yaniv is out of control — and the courts and police continue to cover for him. If this is how he abuses people when he knows cameras are rolling, one can only imagine what he does to those poor immigrant women he corners in their waxing salons. He’s a bully — but only because the courts and cops are afraid of being called ‘transphobic’. No single person, however, is doing more to discredit the trans political agenda than this predator, who is so obviously gaming the system,” Rebel Media founder Ezra Levant told the Gateway Pundit following the attack.

Yaniv has previously assaulted another Rebel journalist with a cane.

“I’m currently cooperating with an ongoing RCMP investigation into the assault, and charges are expected to be recommended by police to crown prosecutors. My footage of Yaniv’s testosterone-fuelled fit of madness went viral on social media and garnered international news coverage — probably the reason why RCMP finally seem ready to enforce the law, even if it’s too late for Yaniv’s other victims, especially the immigrant women he targeted through his infamous ball-waxing scheme,” Bexte said in a statement published on Rebel Media.

Yaniv has been caught sending sexually explicit messages to underage teenagers and even described how they would like to assist 10-year-old girls who needed help with their menstrual products. The creep also applied for a permit to throw a topless pool party for underage girls and wanted the parents to be barred from attending. The party did not end up happening.

The Post Millennial reports that Yaniv was released back into the community after the arrest and will appear in court in February. She will also appear in court in February for two prohibited weapons charges.

