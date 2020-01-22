Chief Justice John Roberts admonished the Democrat House Managers and counsel for President Trump in a late night rebuke after Manager Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) accused Republican senators of casting “treacherous votes” “against the United States” by rejecting by tabling motions by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Nadler said, “…I see a lot of senators voting for a cover-up, voting to deny witnesses. An absolutely indefensible vote. Obviously, a treacherous vote. A vote against an honest consideration of the evidence against the President. A vote against an honest trial. A vote against the United States…”

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone sharply criticized Nadler for his comments, saying “The only one who should be embarrassed, Mr. Nadler, is you for the way you addressed this body. This is the United States Senate. You’re not in charge here.” Roberts then did a ‘both sides’ slap down.

“I think it is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House Managers and the President’s counsel in equal terms to remember they are addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body. One reason it has earned that title is because its members avoid speaking in a manner and using language that is not conducive to civil discourse. In the 1905 Swain trial, a senator objected when one of the managers used the word ‘pettifogging’ and the presiding officer said the word ought not to have been used. I don’t think we need to aspire to that high a standard, but I do think those addressing the Senate should remember where they are.”

After the eleventh straight (and final) Democrat motion had been rejected by being tabled, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) thanked Roberts for his patience. Roberts replied, “Comes with the job.”

Next the Senate approved on a strict party line vote, 53-47, the same vote count as on all eleven tabled Democrat motions, McConnell’s proposed rules for the impeachment trial. The Senate then adjourned about 1:50 a.m. EST and is set to reconvene later Wednesday at 1 p.m. EST to resume the trial.

