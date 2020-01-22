CNN political analyst and former Clinton White House official Joe Lockhart admitted on Wednesday that he made up a conversation between two Republican senators that he claimed were stunned about what they were learning during President Donald Trump’s Senate trial.

Lockhart tweeted: “Overheard convo between two Republican Senators who only watch Fox News. ‘is this stuff real? I haven’t heard any of this before. I thought it was all about a server. If half the stuff Schiff is saying is true, we’re up shit’s creek. Hope the White House has exculpatory evidence.[‘]”

After some time passed, Lockhart added a second tweet to his first tweet, writing, “Ok maybe I made up the convo, but you know that’s exactly what they’re thinking.”

Ok maybe I made up the convo, but you know that’s exactly what they’re thinking. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 22, 2020

Republican National Committee (RNC) Rapid Response Director Steve Guest also noted that self-described Washington Post “conservative blogger” Jennifer Rubin, who is really a leftist, promoted Lockhart’s fabricated quote on her Twitter account.

Lockhart was mocked on Tuesday after he went after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for tweeting during the Senate impeachment trial.

Cruz tweeted, “NEWSFLASH for Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff: @realDonaldTrump invoking Constitutional privilege is not obstruction of Congress. If it were, nearly every president would have committed impeachable conduct.”

Lockhart responded, “Senators on the floor are sworn to silence and have no electronic devices. So how is this Senator tweeting? Did he sneak a phone in. Is he willing to go to prison? Or is the tweet from someone other than Cruz. @jack you should investigate”

Numerous journalists and political officials responded to Lockhart by noting that Democrat Senators were doing the same thing as Cruz.

National Republican Senatorial Committee senior adviser Matt Whitlock responded to Lockhart by highlighting tweets from Democrat Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, who were also tweeting during the Senate trial.

Liberal podcast host Dave Rubin tweeted about Lockhart’s fabricated remarks by calling out CNN “Reliable Sources” host Brain Stelter, who recently had Lockhart on his show.

Rubin wrote, “Hey @brianstelter , as a very serious “journalist” do you have any thoughts on your colleague (a former Clinton staffer, of course) sharing a totally made up quote? Maybe cover this on the next episode of Unreliable Sources?”

Political commentator Stephen Miller also called out Stelter over the incident by suggesting that Stelter was going to ignore Lockhart’s fabricated quote, writing, “Vacation time again I guess, @brianstelter.”

Miller added: “You’ll be shocked to learn by looking at quotes replies, the very concerned fake news police are somehow nowhere to be found here.”

The Hill reporter Joe Concha responded: “The former White House press secretary later admitted to making this whole conversation below up, but keeps up the tweet without deleting anyway (because accountability is basically dead).”

TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk responded: “Hey, @CNN —will there be any consequences for your Political Analyst sharing fake news on Twitter? Or will he continue to be allowed on air just like the rest of the Never-Trump liars you give a platform to?”

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld responded: “Yeah, this happened. Don’t take up screenwriting, Joe. You suck at dialogue.”

