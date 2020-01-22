

Joe Lockhart

CNN political analyst and former Comms for the Clinton White House, Joe Lockhart tweeted out an “overheard convo” between Republican Senators who were supposedly panicking because of what Schiff said during his impeachment tirade.

“Overheard convo between two Republican Senators who only watch Fox News. “is this stuff real? I haven’t heard any of this before. I thought it was all about a server. If half the stuff Schiff is saying is true, we’re up shit’s creek. Hope the White House has exculpatory evidence” Joe Lockhart tweeted.

Overheard convo between two Republican Senators who only watch Fox News. “is this stuff real? I haven’t heard any of this before. I thought it was all about a server. If half the stuff Schiff is saying is true, we’re up shit’s creek. Hope the White House has exculpatory evidence — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 22, 2020

After his tweet went viral with thousands of retweets and 10’s of thousands of ‘likes’ with ‘conservative’ WaPo blogger Jennifer Rubin retweeting it, Lockhart admitted he made up the entire conversation.

“Ok maybe I made up the convo, but you know that’s exactly what they’re thinking.” Lockhart tweeted.

Ok maybe I made up the convo, but you know that’s exactly what they’re thinking. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 22, 2020

After major backlash from thousands of people calling Lockhart out for his lies, he pulled a Schiff and claimed it was just satire and parody.

This is what all Democrats do when they get caught lying and fabricating conversations.

Everyone relax. This is satire. Satire to make the point that Senators that are deciding the President’s fate who only watch Fox News have never heard this stuff before. Because Fox is part of the coverup. https://t.co/ktCxCg1Irt — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 22, 2020

Joe Lockhart is a CNN political analyst and worked as the Press Secretary for the Clinton White House so spreading lies comes naturally to him.

The post CNN Hack Tweets Out “Overheard Convo” Between GOP Senators Panicking About Impeachment – Later Admits He Made it All Up appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.