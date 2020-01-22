A surging Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has joined former Vice President Joe Biden for a share of the lead over the rest of the candidates seeking the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, a new CNN poll reveals.

It is the first time Biden has not held a solo lead in CNN’s polling on the race. And the poll marked a gain of 7 points for Sanders since the last CNN poll in December.

The new poll showed 27% of Democrats or Democrat-leaning independents favor Sanders, while 24% back Biden. There is no clear lead in the poll since the margin between Sanders and Biden is within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 5.3 percentage points.

The survey results, released Wednesday, also show how other candidates polled:

14% for Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

11% for former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

5% for former New York city Mayor Michael Bloomberg

4% for Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

4% for businessman Andrew Young

2% for billionaire businessman Tom Steyer

No other candidate reached 1%.

The CNN poll, conducted Jan. 16-19 by SSRS, surveyed 500 registered voters who are Democrats or Democrat-leaning independents.