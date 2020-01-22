Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden had an extremely bizarre and unsettling reaction to a reporter asking him about his latest attacks on fellow candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Appearing at a campaign event in Mason City, Iowa, Biden was asked by Ed O’Keefe of CBS why he continued to attack Sanders, despite accepting his apology over an op-ed by one of the Vermont senator’s surrogates, which called the former Vice President “corrupt.”

In response to the question, Biden turned to the reporter and repeatedly shouted “why why why why why why” before telling the reporter to “calm down,” adding “you’re getting nervous, man.”

Why why why Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/ramAST2fCa — Posonaut 118 🚀 (@posonaut) January 22, 2020

Biden went on to say that Sanders apologized for saying he was corrupt, but did not say anything about whether or not he was telling the truth about social security.

“Why why why why why why” -what I said when Joe Biden announced his run pic.twitter.com/HqwGF2iQjS — Nobody Likes Chocolate Milk (@MedicareForDeb) January 22, 2020

True to form, Biden had his hands all over the reporter during the incredibly creepy exchange — even jabbing him in the chest before walking away.

