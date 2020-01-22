Deadbeat dad Hunter Biden is paying $12,000 a month to rent a custom home in the Hollywood Hills while he refuses to pay his baby mama Lunden Roberts child support.

Hunter had a child with 28-year-old Lunden Roberts after meeting her at a DC strip joint where she worked as a stripper and she is in court demanding Hunter pay child support.

Hunter is defying a court order to disclose the last 5 years of his financial records as part of a child support lawsuit filed by Lunden Roberts and her lawyers have asked the court to hold Biden in contempt.

Hunter Biden was ordered to Arkansas court next Wednesday to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt for violating court orders to reveal his financial information.

Lunden Roberts told the court that Hunter Biden “had no involvement in the child’s life since the child’s birth, never interacted with the child, never parented the child,” and “could not identify the child out of a photo lineup.”

One of Hunter Biden’s businesses, Skaneateles LLC, is registered to the Hollywood Hills home, reported The Examiner.

The Washington Examiner reported:

Hunter Biden is defying a court order to disclose his financial information as part of a child support fight while renting a $3.8 million designer home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, for $12,000 per month. Biden and his new wife, Melissa Cohen, are getting use of a stunning, midcentury modern home for the price. The house’s owner, Shane Khoh, revealed the arrangement to the Washington Examiner on Wednesday. Khoh, a real estate investor, said he had no prior relationship with Biden or Cohen before they moved into the home last summer. “I don’t know them at all. I put it out on the market, and they rented it,” he said. Biden’s gated rental home, built by renowned modernist architects Conrad Buff and Donald Hensman, features floor-to-ceiling windows, a pool, a guest house, and panoramic city views. The fully updated abode was on the market for $3.8 million before it was taken off last summer, according to listings. One of Biden’s businesses, Skaneateles LLC, is registered to the Hollywood Hills address, according to corporate records. Biden used the company to purchase a 10% equity stock in Chinese investment fund BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Co. in 2017, according to his attorney.

Hunter is due in court January 29 for a pre-trial hearing.

Last month Hunter Biden was spotted driving around in a brand new Porsche Panamera with his wife Melissa Cohen who is pregnant with his fifth child!

Don Jr. blasted the media for covering for deadbeat dad Hunter.

The media silence on this is incredible. You guys think they’d show me the same level of total privacy if I was avoiding paying CHILD SUPPORT??? 🤔🙄

GTFOH! Hunter Biden renting $12,000-per-month Hollywood home while defying child support suit https://t.co/lp5BHykQ1C — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 23, 2020

