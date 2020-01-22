“Yesterday, we made the case for the witnesses and the documents. Today, we will begin our trial with the factual chronology,” Schiff told reporters minutes before entering the Senate chamber to begin arguments. Schiff spoke near the escalator at the Senate subway, with the rest of the House impeachment team behind him. “We will go into extensive detail about what happened and when and how we know it happened.”
The launch of opening statements comes a day after House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team clashed for hours on the Senate floor over the rules that will govern the trial phase.
Democrats maintain that the new evidence is crucial to the case and should be presented immediately, before opening statements and the senators’ questioning phase. Schiff, in a break from typical Senate decorum, said the idea of hearing new material evidence only at the end of the trial is “ass-backwards.”
“What does a fair trial look like in the context of impeachment?” he asked. “The short answer is it looks like every other trial.”
Trump and his Republican allies, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump admin releases trove of documents on Ukrainian military aid The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions What to watch for on Day 2 of Senate impeachment trial MORE (R-Ky.), have rejected that argument, maintaining that there may well be new evidence related to the case, but it was the responsibility of the House — not the Senate — to dig it up before voting on their impeachment articles.
“It’s not the Senate’s job to finish the House’s work,” Patrick Philbin, deputy counsel to the president, said during Tuesday’s debate. “If they haven’t done their investigation, then they’re not going to be able to support their case.”
Democrats have countered that they sought thousands of documents, which the White House refused to turn over, as well as testimony from at least a dozen witnesses who refused to cooperate.
“It’s not like we didn’t try,” said Rep. Zoe LofgrenZoe Ellen LofgrenGOP rejects effort to compel documents on delayed Ukraine aid White House appoints GOP House members to advise Trump’s impeachment team Schiff huddles in Capitol with impeachment managers MORE (D-Calif.), another of the impeachment mangers. “The White House refused to give them to us.”
In one heated clash late Tuesday evening, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold NadlerJerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerMcConnell locks in schedule for start of impeachment trial Pelosi: Trump’s impeachment ‘cannot be erased’ House to vote Wednesday on sending articles of impeachment to Senate MORE (D-N.Y.) accused Republicans of being “afraid” to hear from one witness in particular — John BoltonJohn BoltonThe Hill’s Morning Report – Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Trump says impeachment lawyers were ‘really good’ Senate Republicans muscle through rules for Trump trial MORE, Trump’s former national security adviser — because “they know he knows too much.”
That charge led White House legal counsel Pat Cipollone to respond in kind moments later, bashing Nadler for making “false allegations.”
“You don’t deserve and we don’t deserve what just happened,” Cipollone said.
Under the resolution, Democrats will have up to 24 hours to make their opening statements — over a maximum of three days — and Trump’s defense team will then have the same window to offer its defense.
That timeline represents a capitulation on the part of McConnell, who had sought to condense the opening statements into a total of four days, rather than six — a formula which would have necessarily extended the public debate into the earliest hours of the morning, when most TV viewers would be sleeping.
Faced with pushback from some moderate Republicans, McConnell altered the rules at the last minute to extend the number of days for both sides, though it remains unclear if either will use all of its allotted time.
Despite the White House stonewalling, Democratic impeachment investigators last year secured testimony from 17 diplomats and national security officials with a window into Trump’s Ukraine campaign, many of whom delivered damning accounts of a shadow foreign policy in Kyiv — led by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiSenate rejects subpoenaing Mulvaney to testify in impeachment trial GOP rejects effort to compel documents on delayed Ukraine aid Citizens United put out a welcome mat for Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman MORE — that threatened U.S.-Ukraine relations and efforts to repel Russian aggression in the region.
Schiff and the other Democrats prosecuting the case had leaned heavily on that testimony during Tuesday’s rules debate, utilizing a specially installed multi-media system in the Senate chamber to broadcast video clips of the most trenchant comments from the impeachment hearings — a strategy that’s likely to continue as the opening arguments progress.
If Democrats use all of their allotted time, Trump’s defense team will begin its formal counter-arguments on Saturday. Led by Trump’s lawyers, Cipollone and Jay SekulowJay Alan SekulowTrump says impeachment lawyers were ‘really good’ Nadler, White House lawyers clash in late-night debate Senate blocks push to subpoena Bolton in impeachment trial MORE, the White House has argued that the president could not have abused his powers for personal gain since the military aid in question was ultimately released without Ukraine opening the probes Trump sought.
Furthermore, they argue, even if Trump did abuse his power, that’s not an impeachable offense because it violates no specific criminal statute.
“The articles of impeachment violate the Constitution,” Sekulow and Cipollone argued in their formal response to the impeachment charges. “They are defective in their entirety.”
Olivia Beavers contributed.