Former US Attorney Joe diGenova was on WMAL radio show on Monday and he knocked it out of the park. Joe explained the farce impeachment going on in the Capital and why this next election is so important.

At the 7:30 mark:

The Democrats didn’t win the 2016 election and so they’ve decided that they are going to try and nullify it by impeachment and this is nothing more than the Nazi version of…you know the Nazis had something called the ‘Big Lie’ which Joseph Goebbels put forth to convince people to hate the Jews and hate other people. That’s what the Democrats have done here. They’ve adopted the big lie as a way to impeach the President.”

At the 9:17 mark:

Let’s remember what this is about, they [the Democrats] know they cannot get the 67 votes to remove the President. So they intend to use this process to dirty up the President for the 2020 election and to dirty up the Senate Republicans in hopes of defeating enough Senate Republicans so that they can take over the Senate and then have full boar to impeach not only the President again after the election but to go after Brett Kavanaugh. This is why this election is so important. This is about the future of representative government.

At the 10:30 mark:

Our listeners need to understand that this is going to be the single most important election in 100 years because if the Democrats take over the Senate and keep the House, even if they lose the Presidency. The government that we know today will come to an end.

At the 15:05 mark:

Remember this is a suicide mission by the Democrats. They have given up everything. They don’t care anymore. They want to destroy Trump. They want to subvert the Constitution. They will do anything. The risks to them are worth everything.”

Americans are tired of the crimes committed in Washington and want the DC swamp cleaned up. Americans are angry with what is going on and demand a change.

