WASHINGTON—House Democrats prepared to make their case for President Trump’s removal from office before the Senate, in the first day of opening arguments in the impeachment trial, the third such event in the nation’s history.

House Democrats plan to allege that

Mr. Trump

interfered in the coming 2020 presidential election by seeking investigations against his political rival. They plan to argue that senators are responsible for removing him, as his actions resulted in a threat to national security.

They will have 24 hours over three days to make their case. Early Wednesday, the Senate passed a resolution in a 53-47 vote along party lines setting the structure for a trial. Senate Minority Leader

Chuck Schumer

(D., N.Y.) tried to amend the resolution several times to subpoena witnesses and new documents. All of the amendments failed on party-line votes in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Steps in the Impeachment Trial

Senate adopts trial rules House managers present evidence uncovered during the House inquiry House Democrats will have 24 hours over three days to present two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress President Trump’s lawyers present his defense The defense lawyers will get to respond to the Democratic case. They also have 24 hours over three days Question-and-answer period Senators will direct questions to the prosecution or defense through Chief Justice John Roberts. The period is expected to last up to 16 hours. Full Senate will take vote Simple majority to pass Senate breakdown Democrats* Republicans 47 53 Vote: Will additional witnesses/evidence be allowed? NO YES Additional witnesses such as John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney or Hunter Biden could be deposed Closing arguments and discussion Final votes on both articles of impeachment 67 senators or more vote to convict on either article Fewer than 67 vote to convict Trump remains president Trump is removed from office Vice President Pence becomes president

According to the resolution, each side has three days to make opening arguments, beginning at 1 p.m. each day. A 16-hour question-and-answer period in which senators submit questions by writing to Chief Justice John Roberts comes next, followed by a pivotal vote on whether the Senate wants to request fresh testimony or new evidence.

Before opening arguments begin, impeachment managers and the president’s defense team can make pretrial motions, including to dismiss the case. It is unknown what motions, if any, the legal teams could make. While Mr. Trump has at times indicated that he wants to dismiss the trial, Mr. McConnell has opposed the move as it would be a tough vote for some Republicans and has a chance of failing.

On Tuesday night, White House legislative liaison

Eric Ueland

declined to rule out the possibility of seeking to dismiss the case, though some Republican senators seemed to think it wouldn’t happen.

“I don’t think we’re going to see a dismissal and I think a dismissal is not nearly as good an outcome for the president and the country as will be a final vote on the merits,” said

Sen. Ted Cruz

(R., Texas), adding that he believes the Senate will vote to acquit the president.

The Democratic-led House approved two articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump last month. The first stems from Mr. Trump pressing Ukraine to investigate former Vice President

Joe Biden,

a leading candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, including by withholding almost $400 million in aid to help Kyiv combat Russian aggression. The second article accuses Mr. Trump of impeding Congress’s investigation by preventing witnesses from testifying, and defying subpoenas for documentary evidence.

The president’s legal team denies the accusations and says the transcripts from his calls with Ukrainian President

Volodymyr Zelensky

show Mr. Trump did nothing wrong.

Aides for the Democratic House impeachment managers didn’t respond to queries about possible motions they may introduce. In the brief filed on Saturday, the managers outlined their case and said that Mr. Trump’s actions threatened U.S. national security and “jeopardized the integrity of our free and fair elections.”

The House impeachment managers will likely also say that Mr. Trump’s conduct is the worst nightmare of those who structured the Constitution, and are expected to tell senators that voting to remove the president from office is part of their constitutional duty.

The president’s legal team will be able to counter after the House impeachment team finishes. They have maintained the president did nothing wrong.

