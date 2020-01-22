President Donald Trump continued attacking former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg on Wednesday, suggesting the billionaire was “wasting his money” by running for president.

“He’s wasting his money, he’s not going to win because he can’t,” Trump said. “He’s a terrible speaker, he can’t speak properly, he’s not a charismatic guy, he’s got money, he’ll spend as much money as he can.”

Trump spoke about Bloomberg in an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

“Mini Mike has spent a fortune, OK, I knew him very well,” Trump added. “Used to like me a lot until I ran for office.”

The president claimed failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had offered Bloomberg the position of Secretary of State if she had won in 2016 after the mayor endorsed her and spoke at the Democrat national convention.

“That was the deal that they supposedly made and Terry McAulliffe was going to get it, so they sort of gave him false information,” Trump said.

The president boasted of his high poll numbers and record campaign fundraising, suggesting Bloomberg was outmatched.

Bloomberg has spent over $200 million on advertising but the latest CNN poll only shows him with five percent support in the polls.

Trump joked that Bloomberg was “making a lot of my broadcasting friends wealthy” but was going down in the polls.

But Bloomberg has promised to spend big to defeat Trump, even if he does not win the Democrat primary. “Number one priority is to get rid of Donald Trump,” he told reporters earlier this month. “I’m spending all my money to get rid of Trump.”