A shooting in downtown Seattle Wednesday night killed at least one person and critically wounded at least five others during the rush-hour commute, according to police, who have not apprehended a suspect.

Officials are searching for at least one suspect in the case, Q13 Fox reported, citing authorities.

The shooting unfolded at around 5 p.m. local time near Pine Street and 4th Avenue, officials said. Five people were hospitalized.

Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured. Additional information to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

“Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured. Additional information to come,” the Seattle Police Department wrote on Twitter.

“We’ve locked down the scene,” Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told NBC. “This is not an active shooting at this point but we are collecting evidence and information.”

The motive for the shooting is not clear.

“Everyone just went to the ground and as we were looking out the windows people were running,” a witness told local station KING5.

“We heard what sounded like a bunch of automatic weapon fire — just 30-40 shots, just ‘Bam-bam-bam-bam-bam!’ exclaimed another witness to KOMO. “We saw people running up the sidewalk toward the McDonalds and hiding around the corner.”

“It was pretty frightening when we saw people running because you don’t know if it’s going to be gun shots or firecrackers,” the person said.

Other details about the shooting are not clear.