Police and fire personnel responded to a plane crash in Southern California on Wednesday, leaving four dead.

NBC Los Angeles reported on the casualty figure, adding that the plane was a single-engine aircraft.

The fiery incident was reported around 12:10 p.m. near the Corona Municipal Airport in Corona, located on 1900 Aviation Drive, reported KLTA.

It’s unclear how many people were on board the plane. Photos uploaded online showed heavy smoke in the distance near the airport.

“Today about 12:11 P.M. The Corona Fire Department and Corona Police officers responded to the Corona Airport regarding a airplane crash. Upon arrival personnel located one plane on fire in the brush. Our fire personnel are working on extinguishing aircraft and brush,” the Corona Police Department wrote.

The aircraft crashed on the East side of the airport. We are working on determining how many people were on board this aircraft. @cityofcorona — Corona Police Dept. #CoronaPD (@CoronaPD) January 22, 2020

It added that “the aircraft crashed on the East side of the airport,” and officials “are working on determining how many people were on board this aircraft.”

The airport was shut down as a result, according to the Press-Enterprise.

An incident involving a plane is being conducted at the Corona Airport. There are no further details at this time. The airport is closed to flights. pic.twitter.com/gZd7e6xBsk — Corona Police Dept. #CoronaPD (@CoronaPD) January 22, 2020

CBS Los Angeles reported that fire crews are on the scene to extinguish the flames.

Further details about the plane crash are not clear.

Corona is located about 48 miles southeast of Los Angeles in Riverside County.