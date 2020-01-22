A Florida teenager was arrested for making threats of violence against several racial groups on Twitter.

Nineteen-year-old Lazaro Lesteiro-Diaz was arrested on Tuesday after police were notified of the threats by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police took the threats seriously because he was very specific about a location that he was going to travel to in order to murder homosexuals, blacks, Nicaraguans, Colombians and “all types of Indian people.”

Lesteiro-Diaz also posted photos and video of himself brandishing numerous guns.

Lesteiro-Diaz was charged with a second-degree felony of posting written threats to commit murder. He is in jail under a $75,000 bond.

In one tweet from his account, Lesteiro-Diaz claimed he was not a legal citizen.

“I’m not a United States citizen therefore if I commit the act of murder I will be deported back to my country where I will proceed to tweet and get litty lol,” he said.

“My brain looks like the brain of a serial killer psychopath,” the Twitter account said on Christmas Day. “I feel no type of pity or emotion towards hurting someone … humans are mosquitoes in my eyes.”

Lesteiro-Diaz is said to be an aspiring rap artist.

Here’s a local news report about his arrest:

[embedded content]



