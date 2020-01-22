A poll of Florida voters released Tuesday shows a majority of Sunshine State voters are opposed to removing President Trump from office over impeachment charges and that Trump leads all major Democrat rivals.

President kicked off his 2020 reelection campaign with a massive rally at the 20,000 seat Amway Center in Orlando, Florida June 18, 2019.

The poll by the Florida Chamber of Commerce also shows Republican Governor Ron DeSantis with overwhelming approval, 68%, a little over a year after he won a squeaker election with help from Trump who campaigned for him at rallies held the days before the election.

The poll is broken down by Republicans, Democrats and independents. Trump is underwater from independents while receiving very strong support from Republicans. The surge for Trump in Florida is coming from a surprising level of support from Florida Democrats.

After impeachment, should President Trump be removed from office?

TOTAL VOTERS: 52% disapprove, 43% approve

DEMOCRATS: 73% approve, 20% disapprove

NPAs: 50% approve, 46% disapprove

REPUBLICANS: 87% disapprove, 9% approve

Presidential Head-to-Heads

Head-to-Head DEM REP NPA

Trump/Biden 49/45 16/78 88/7 41/51

Trump/Warren 50/43 17/75 90/7 41/50

Trump/Bloomberg 49/44 16/75 87/8 40/53

Trump/Buttigieg 50/43 19/72 87/9 40/51

Methodology: “The Florida Chamber of Commerce political poll was conducted on January 3-12,2020 by Cherry Communications during live telephone interviews of likely voters, and has a margin of error of +/- 4 percent. The sample size included 247 Democrats, 241 Republicans and 120 Others for a total of 608 respondents statewide. The samples for the polls conducted by the Florida Chamber are consistently drawn from likely voters and newly registered voters, meaning those voters who have the propensity and past performance of voting in elections, rather than simply including registered voters. Voters are again screened for likelihood of voting.”

The poll also focused on state and small business issues. All results at this link.

