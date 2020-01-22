I haven’t spent a minute watching the absurd impeachment proceedings in the Senate, and I don’t intend to. My time has value, and I refuse to let the Democrats dictate, on the feeblest of pretexts, how I spend it. If, like me, you have seen references to a dust-up between Democrat Jerrold Nadler, one of the Democrats’ Managers, and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow, with an admonition from Chief Justice John Roberts, here is a highly abridged version courtesy of the Washington Post:

[embedded content]

Is a single voter being influenced by this nonsense?