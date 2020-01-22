Rep. Tulsi GabbardTulsi GabbardGabbard knocks Clinton’s jab at Sanders: ‘This isn’t high school’ The data is clear: A woman could win in 2020 ‘I Like Bernie’ hashtag trends after Clinton criticizes Sanders MORE (D-Hawaii) is suing Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Hill’s Morning Report – Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Trump on Clinton’s Sanders comments: ‘She’s the one that people don’t like’ Hillary Clinton tears open wound with her attack on Sanders MORE for defamation over the former secretary of state’s remarks on a podcast characterizing the Democratic presidential candidate as a Russian asset.

Gabbard filed the defamation lawsuit Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Gabbard’s lawyers allege that Clinton’s comments have “smeared” Gabbard’s “political and personal reputation.”

“Tulsi Gabbard is a loyal American civil servant who has also dedicated her life to protecting the safety of all Americans,” Gabbard’s lawyer Brian Dunne said in a statement.

“Rep. Gabbard’s presidential campaign continues to gain momentum, but she has seen her political and personal reputation smeared and her candidacy intentionally damaged by Clinton’s malicious and demonstrably false remarks.”

Gabbard’s campaign referred all questions on the lawsuit to Dunne.

A spokesperson for Clinton was not immediately available for comment.

In a podcast released in October, Clinton said she thought Republicans were “grooming” a Democratic presidential candidate for a third-party bid. She also described the candidate as a favorite of the Russians.

Clinton did not name the candidate but it was clear she was speaking about Gabbard.

“They’re also going to do third party. I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Clinton said.

“She’s the favorite of the Russians, they have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far, and that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not, because she’s also a Russian asset. Yeah, she’s a Russian asset, I mean totally. They know they can’t win without a third party candidate,” Clinton said.

Stein was the Green Party candidate in the 2016 presidential election. Stein said the idea she is a Russian asset is an unhinged conspiracy theory in an op-ed for the Guardian.

The lawsuit claims that Clinton is a “cutthroat politician” and “sought retribution” for Gabbard endorsing Clinton’s 2016 primary opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Trump on Clinton’s Sanders comments: ‘She’s the one that people don’t like’ MORE (I-Vt.). Gabbard is now facing Sanders in the crowded 2020 primary.

“Clinton’s false assertions were made in a deliberate attempt to derail Tulsi’s presidential campaign,” it says.

Gabbard’s lawyers claim Clinton’s “peddling of this theory” has harmed Gabbard, voters and “American democracy.”

“Tulsi brings this lawsuit to ensure that the truth prevails and to ensure this country’s political elites are held accountable for intentionally trying to distort the truth in the midst of a critical Presidential election,” the lawsuit says.

Gabbard is a long-shot candidate for the party nomination.

She’s become a target for criticism from both Democrats and Republicans for her policy views, drawing scrutiny over American military involvement in Syria and over her reluctance to criticize Syrian President Bashar Assad even in the face of suspected war crimes against humanity. She met with Assad during a trip to Syria in 2017.