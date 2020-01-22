On the radio program Wednesday, Glenn Beck didn’t hold back when discussing the latest in a long list of lies issued by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) during the Democrats’ ongoing endeavor to remove President Donald Trump from office.

“I’m going to just come out and say, Adam Schiff is a liar. And he intentionally lied. And we have the proof. The media being his little lapdog, but I’ll explain what’s really going on, and call the man a liar to his face,” Glenn asserted. “No, I’m not suggesting he’s a liar. No, I’m telling you, he’s a liar. … Adam Schiff is a lying dirtbag.”

A recent report in Politico claimed Schiff “mischaracterized” the content of a document sent to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) as evidence against President Trump in the Senate impeachment trial. Read more on this here.

“Let me translate [for Politico],” Glenn said. “House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff lied about a text message exchange between two players in the Ukrainian saga. And we know it, because of the documents that were obtained by Politico.”

A few of the other lies on Schiff’s list include his repeated false claims that there was “significant evidence of collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia leading up to the 2016 presidential election, his phony version of President Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine, and his retracted claim that neither he nor his committee ever had contact with the Trump-Ukraine whistleblower. And the list just keeps getting longer.

