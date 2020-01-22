

Adam Schiff

House impeachment manager Adam Schiff is a lunatic who has been spewing insane Trump-Russia conspiracy theories from the Senate floor.

Schiff during his opening statement on Wednesday called Trump a “king” and a “cheat” and claimed, without evidence that Russia is hacking the 2020 election.

Schiff is completely deranged and went from lie to conspiracy throughout his nearly 2-hour opening argument.

But it’s backfiring.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) revealed Wednesday afternoon that Schiff’s insane rants from the Senate floor are getting the GOP more unified against the partisan impeachment charade.

“The more we hear from Adam Schiff, the more the GOP is getting unified against this partisan charade!” Rand Paul said in a tweet.

The more we hear from Adam Schiff, the more the GOP is getting unified against this partisan charade! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 22, 2020

A handful of RINO Senators have been wildcards leading up to the Senate impeachment trial.

However, on Tuesday night, all Republican Senators united and blocked SIX amendments brought forth by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer seeking subpoenas on documents related to Ukraine, and rules regarding the trial’s procedures.

McConnell vowed to block more amendments moving forward and it looks like all 53 Republican Senators are on board to defeat the Democrats’ sham impeachment against Trump.

The post ‘GOP Senators Are Getting Unified Against This Partisan Charade’ – Schiff’s Insane Rants From Senate Floor Backfire appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.