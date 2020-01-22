Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., slammed Democrats on Wednesday for the impeachment trial, saying they are willing to destroy the country’s institutions in order to attack President Donald Trump.

Graham told reporters that what he saw Tuesday was “an effort to ask the Senate to ignore every privilege that President Clinton was able to exercise, Nixon was able to exercise and to suggest to the Senate that an individual judiciary really is a non-player.”

Graham grew impassioned at the Senate press conference, insisting “If I was the president, I wouldn’t cooperate with these guys at all. I’m the same guy that said, you can’t fire [former special counsel Robert] Mueller. I encouraged him to work with Mueller. Mueller is a man of the law. [Representatives Adam] Schiff, [Jerry] Nadler, and [Nancy] Pelosi impeached this president in 48 days.”

Graham exclaimed, “I wouldn’t give them the time of day,” insisting Democrats are “on a crusade to destroy this man, and they don’t care what they destroy in the process of trying to destroy Donald Trump.”

He also rejected Democratic accusations he and other GOP senators are trying to cover up what Trump did by not allowing new witnesses or evidence, emphasizing: “I’m covering up nothing. I’m exposing your hatred of this president to the point that you would destroy the institution.”