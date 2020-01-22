Screwball Adam Schiff was caught in a new lie on Tuesday.

This was on top of his usual lies.

Even Politico took notice.

According to reporter Melanie Zanona Adam Schiff lied about the Lev Parnas evidence.

Adam Schiff may have mischaracterized a piece of the Lev Parnas evidence from last week, according to unredacted documents obtained by @politico… The story >> https://t.co/canRArBovk — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 22, 2020

In a letter last week Schiff listed communications between Lev Parnas and President Zelensky of Ukraine. But Politico discovered the communication was actually between Lev Parnas and Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma.

If Democrats had a case they wouldn’t have to lie so much.

Via Politico:

The issue arose when Schiff (D-Calif.) sent a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) last week summarizing a trove of evidence from Lev Parnas, an indicted former associate of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. In one section of the letter, Schiff claims that Parnas “continued to try to arrange a meeting with President Zelensky,” citing a specific text message exchange where Parnas tells Giuliani: “trying to get us mr Z.” The remainder of the exchange — which was attached to Schiff’s letter — was redacted. But an unredacted version of the exchange shows that several days later, Parnas sent Giuliani a word document that appears to show notes from an interview with Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma, followed by a text message to Giuliani that states: “mr Z answers my brother.” That suggests Parnas was referring to Zlochevsky not Zelensky.

The post He Can’t Stop Lying! Liberal Media Catches Adam Schiff in a New Lie on Lev Parnas Evidence appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.