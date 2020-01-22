Adam Schiff went off on a deranged Trump-Russia screed during his opening arguments at the Senate Impeachment Trial.

Schiff went from lie to conspiracy throughout his more than an hour long opening argument.

It was outrageous and insane!

Schiff opened up calling President Trump a “king” and “cheat” and then moved on to assert that President Trump is a puppet of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

At one point in his speech Adam Schiff played a joke by Trump at one of his massive rallies as EVIDENCE of wrongdoing!

It was a joke!

And then around 1 hour and 45 minutes into his speech Adam Schiff made up another fake conversation between President Trump and President Zelensky.

Adam Schiff: And I know this is astonishing. So much of the last few years has been a combination of shock and no surprise. And yet even when the president is saying, no quid pro quo, what does he say? “Zelensky must publicly announce the two political investigations and he should want to do it,” No quid pro quo except this quid pro quo.

This is COMPLETE FAKE QUOTE!

Adam Schiff assigns this quote to Trump as if it is confirmed that President Trump said this.

It’s a complete lie.

