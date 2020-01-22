Lots of people who watch FOX News are accustomed to changing the channel at 3 PM. Shepard Smith, who hosted that time slot for years was never popular with conservatives, due to his overtly liberal politics.

It seems those people are not changing the channel anymore.

Bill Hemmer took over the slot this week and immediately delivered a huge boost in ratings.

Townhall reports:

Bill Hemmer’s New Program Had a Double Digit Increase Over Shepard Smith’s Show ox News anchor Bill Hemmer’s new show on the channel, “Bill Hemmer Reports,” is off to a strong start after he was tapped to replace former anchor Shepard Smith for the 3:00 p.m. hour. The show’s first episode premiered on Monday. In addition to beating out CNN and MSNBC for the same hour, Hemmer’s new show had double digit increases from the 2019 average when Smith hosted. “Bill Hemmer Reports” had 1.8 million total viewers, netting 269,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic. “CNN Newsroom With Brooke Baldwin” received 867,000 total viewers and “MSNBC Live With Ali Velshi” received around 1 million total viewers.

That’s an outstanding difference. Management at FOX has got to be pleased with their decision.

“Bill Hemmer Reports drew a total audience of 1.8 million.” A huge debut for @BillHemmer at 3pm.https://t.co/Gg7CBxFNuU — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) January 22, 2020

The fact that Hemmer also beat the competition is an added bonus.

From FOX News:

‘Bill Hemmer Reports’ launches with 1.8 million viewers, topping MSNBC, CNN Fox News’ “Bill Hemmer Reports” averaged 1.8 million viewers for its premiere episode Monday, trouncing the cable-news competition. MSNBC averaged one million viewers while CNN averaged only 867,000 during the same 3 p.m. ET time period. “I am very happy to start this next chapter with you at home. We won’t solve the world’s issues in an hour, but over time we will understand them better. I call it the whole picture,” Hemmer told viewers. “We’ll be fast and we’ll try to be first, but we will focus on being fair. In the end, the whole picture takes time, but over time we hope to see you around here more often and that’s our word.”

Based on this outcome, it’s a wonder that FOX didn’t make this change before now.

