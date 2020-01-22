Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) delivered opening arguments in the Senate Impeachment Hearing on Wednesday at 1:00 PM.

It was another display of horrible lies and smears against this historic president.

Schiff called President Trump a would-be “king” who sought foreign interference in the US elections.

Schiff then accused President Trump of wishing “to cheat” in the 2020 elections.

