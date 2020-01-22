https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/how-awful-adam-schiff-calls-trump-a-king-and-cheat-accuses-president-trump-soliciting-foreign-interference-in-us-elections-video/

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) delivered opening arguments in the Senate Impeachment Hearing on Wednesday at 1:00 PM.

It was another display of horrible lies and smears against this historic president.

Schiff called President Trump a would-be “king” who sought foreign interference in the US elections.
Schiff then accused President Trump of wishing “to cheat” in the 2020 elections.

