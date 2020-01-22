President Trump was in Davos, Switzerland this week to attend the annual economic forum.

Trump was delivered a speech on Tuesday highlighting the record and historic economic gains under his watch.

He attended the forum one week after signing the USMCA and the China Trade Deal.

During questions and answers President Trump called the Democrats “major sleazebags” for their continued coup attempts and shredding of the US Constitution.

President Trump warned Democrats he may attend the impeachment trial and sit in the front row.

President Trump: I didn’t think Bill Clinton should have been impeached. And I was pretty vocal about that. I didn’t know Ken but what I did know was that he was very smart. He was very tough. He was very talented. But in a certain way I was sticking up for Bill Clinton… With me there’s no lying, there’s nothing. They don’t even have a crime. They say this is the only one who’s ever been impeached and he didn’t even commit a crime. He didn’t commit a crime. Then you get into high crimes and misdemeanors, but I didn’t commit a crime… Reporter: So will you show up to your trial anyday? President Trump: I’d love to go. I’d love to sit right in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces. I’d love to do it. Don’t keep talking because you may convince me to do it… I looked at Adam Schiff, he’ll stare into the camera… These are sleazebags, very dishonest people.

“I’d love to go… and stare in their corrupt faces” President Trump calls US Democrats “major sleazebags” after saying he “would love to go” along to his impeachment trial and “sit in the front row” at the World Economic Forum in Davoshttps://t.co/BJeQHUro8b pic.twitter.com/TVnn7hvEsm — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 22, 2020

