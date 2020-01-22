Adam Schiff went off on a deranged Trump-Russia screed during his opening arguments at the Senate Impeachment Trial.

Schiff went from lie to conspiracy throughout his 40 minute opening argument.

It was outrageous and insane!

Schiff opened up calling President Trump a “king” and “cheat” and then moved on to assert that President Trump is a puppet of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

It does not matter that the Mueller Report found NO CONTACTS between President Trump and the Russian leader in 2016.

This is completely insane.

