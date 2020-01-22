https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/insane-joe-biden-says-illegal-aliens-driving-drunk-is-not-a-felony-they-should-not-be-deported-video/

Joe Biden told VICE News this week that driving while drunk is not a felony and drunk driving illegal aliens should not be deported.

Every day around 800 people are injured in a drunk driving crash and 30 people die as a result of a drunk driving crash.

But Joe Biden told VICE he did not see it as a felony.
Cheers!

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) quickly disagreed with Joe Biden today.

