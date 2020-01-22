Joe Biden told VICE News this week that driving while drunk is not a felony and drunk driving illegal aliens should not be deported.

Every day around 800 people are injured in a drunk driving crash and 30 people die as a result of a drunk driving crash.

But Joe Biden told VICE he did not see it as a felony.

Cheers!

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) quickly disagreed with Joe Biden today.

Drunk driving is the #1 killer on America’s roads that should be punished to the fullest extent of the law, regardless of the offender’s immigration status. MADD supports the victims of these crashes and their wishes in all drunk driving cases. https://t.co/y2GzCLPCLV — MADD (@MADDOnline) January 21, 2020

