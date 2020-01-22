Adam Schiff went off on a deranged Trump-Russia screed during his opening arguments at the Senate Impeachment Trial.

Schiff went from lie to conspiracy throughout his 40 minute opening argument.

It was outrageous and insane!

Schiff opened up calling President Trump a “king” and “cheat” and then moved on to assert that President Trump is a puppet of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

This afternoon on The Five Jesse Watters WENT OFF on an epic tirade after Adam Schiff’s marathon impeachment open.

Jesse Watters: The Democrats have done a lot of dumb things in Trump’s first term but putting Adam Schiff on television for two straight hours might be up there with the dumbest. The man looks like a rotten dandelion. Listening to him is like being in the room when someone’s vacuuming. You just can’t wait for it to stop.

