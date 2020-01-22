South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott suggested in an op-ed on Wednesday that the Democrats’ impeachment of President Donald Trump was not really about holding him accountable for his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky but was about stopping him in the upcoming election.

Scott began by highlighting a quote from Rep. Al Green (D-TX), who said last May, “I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected.”

In his Fox News op-ed, Scott wrote:

More than anything, those 13 words offer a clear vision of the Democratic Party’s goal over the past three years. Impeachment not only attempts to remove the president from office now, but would bar him from running for office in the future, as well. Simply put, without impeachment, Democrats have no platform on which to run. With a little more than nine months until the 2020 presidential election, the national conversation should be very different. The economy is booming in every possible way you could measure. There are more job openings than job seekers, and the unemployment rate has reached its lowest point in the last 50 years. Seven million new jobs have been created, leading to African-American, Hispanic, and veteran unemployment rates setting all-time lows. Democrats know they cannot win in this climate, and so they have decided to impeach the president.

Scott went on to highlight numerous economic accomplishments the Trump administration has obtained for the American people and also highlighted issues like criminal justice reform, which Republicans passed, that Democrats have talked about for years but failed to deliver on.

Scott concluded:

The Democratic goals for 2021 are to repeal tax reform and raise taxes, impose Medicare for all with no way to pay for it, force on us all a New Green Deal that accomplishes little besides killing jobs, and promising “free” college that we all know is not truly free. That’s not the platform of a party that can win, but rather one that simply wants more government intrusion and control. The joke’s on them, because even though they have impeached, President Trump is still going to be re-elected.

Earlier this month, former South Carolina Republican Representative Trey Gowdy said that impeachment was not about removing Trump from office but was about trying to flip the Senate.

“There is no mathematical way he is ever going to be convicted and they know that,” Gowdy continued. “So their goal cannot be to remove Donald Trump from office, it is to neuter his second term. I think he is going to win in November. It’s to neuter that second term by targeting the Cory Gardners and the Martha McSallys and the Thom Tillises and the Susan Collins and Joni Ernst because if Trump wins and doesn’t have the Senate then he is not going to get any judicial vacancies filled and he’s not going to replace a Supreme Court Justice if he or she retires.”

“He is he not going to get the foreign policy he wants,” Gowdy continued. “He is not going to get the cabinet he wants. I never thought this was about removing Donald Trump because they’re not going to do it. It’s about putting Cory Gardner in a really tough series of votes so he has to defend him in November of this fall.”