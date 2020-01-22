Hunter Biden has been ordered to appear in court on Jan. 29 to answer questions about his personal finances in connection with a paternity case filed against him in Arkansas.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, will have to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt for violating court orders to provide financial information in the case.

Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer signed the “Order to Appear and Show Cause” on Monday. The order was prepared by Clinton and Jennifer Lancaster, attorneys for Lunden Alexis Roberts. The case centers on the 1-year-old child of Roberts.

Biden did not meet a deadline to provide financial information for the past five years as ordered by the court, Clinton Lancaster wrote in court papers. The financial information would remain under seal.

Included in the details Biden is said to have failed to provide, Lancaster wrote, are addresses, telephone numbers, names of financial institutions, a list of all sources of income, a list of all companies in which he has an ownership interest and copies of his 2017 and 2018 tax returns.

Biden “continues to act as though he has no respect for this court, its orders, the legal process in this state, or the needs of his child for support,” wrote Lancaster.

Lancaster said the case does not have anything to do with President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

“I don’t believe we have any stake in the impeachment proceedings,” he said. “We don’t have any stake in it whatsoever. We need his income so we can determine child support.”