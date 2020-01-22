(PENNLIVE) — A midstate man convicted of stealing pews from a church and then selling them on eBay doesn’t have a prayer of escaping the prison term he received for the crimes, a state court has ruled.

In an opinion by Judge Victor P. Stabile, the Superior Court rejected Steven Platts’ claims that he didn’t know he was doing anything wrong when he pried his way into the vacant Schuylkill County church and ripped the pews out of the floor.

Stabile wasn’t swayed, either, by Platts’ claim that he thought his now-dead partner in the heists had permission to remove the seats from the former St. Kieran’s Roman Catholic Church.

